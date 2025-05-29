Anzeige
Theratechnologies Reports on its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or the "Company") (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only setting.

Shareholders proceeded to elect the below candidates to the Company's Board of Directors for a one-year term, appointed KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the current fiscal year and approved the adoption of an omnibus long-term incentive plan for the benefits of the directors, executive officers and employees of the Company and those of its subsidiaries.

All candidates proposed for the position of director were elected in the following proportion:

FOR% FORABSTENTION% ABSTENTION
Joseph Arena20,473,94484.03%3,890,22215.97%
Frank Holler19,089,78678.35%5,274,38021.65%
Paul Lévesque19,027,77278.10%5,336,39421.90%
Andrew Molson19,066,14578.25%5,298,02121.75%
Dawn Svoronos18,998,23077.98%5,365,93622.02%
Elina Tea19,163,50278.65%5,200,66421.35%
Dale Weil19,005,76878.01%5,358,39821.99%
Jordan Zwick19,618,72580.52%4,745,44119.48%

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
514-336-7800


