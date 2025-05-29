Theratechnologies Reports on its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or the "Company") (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only setting.

Shareholders proceeded to elect the below candidates to the Company's Board of Directors for a one-year term, appointed KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the current fiscal year and approved the adoption of an omnibus long-term incentive plan for the benefits of the directors, executive officers and employees of the Company and those of its subsidiaries.

All candidates proposed for the position of director were elected in the following proportion:

FOR % FOR ABSTENTION % ABSTENTION Joseph Arena 20,473,944 84.03% 3,890,222 15.97% Frank Holler 19,089,786 78.35% 5,274,380 21.65% Paul Lévesque 19,027,772 78.10% 5,336,394 21.90% Andrew Molson 19,066,145 78.25% 5,298,021 21.75% Dawn Svoronos 18,998,230 77.98% 5,365,936 22.02% Elina Tea 19,163,502 78.65% 5,200,664 21.35% Dale Weil 19,005,768 78.01% 5,358,398 21.99% Jordan Zwick 19,618,725 80.52% 4,745,441 19.48%

