Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 4, 7:50 a.m. Pacific time

Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
Tuesday, June 10, 1:00 a.m. Pacific time

Rosenblatt's 5th Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI
Tuesday, June 10, 7:00 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

NVIDIA Investor Relations
ir@nvidia.com

NVIDIA Corporate Communications
press@nvidia.com

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


