NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:
BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 4, 7:50 a.m. Pacific time
Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
Tuesday, June 10, 1:00 a.m. Pacific time
Rosenblatt's 5th Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI
Tuesday, June 10, 7:00 a.m. Pacific time
Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.
