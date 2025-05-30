Anzeige
WKN: A2QJL0 | ISIN: NL00150000S7 | Ticker-Symbol: 7GW
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 08:06
1,950 Euro
+0,26 % +0,005
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CABKA NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CABKA NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9052,00010:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cabka N.V.: Cabka Annual General Meeting results: All resolutions duly passed

Amsterdam 30 May 2025. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders, held yesterday in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, all resolutions were duly passed.

The AGM took place on Thursday 29 May 2025 at John M. Keynesplein 10, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. At the AGM, in total 12,254,913 votes were cast representing 49.40% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of 24,808,378 shares (of which 97,778 special shares).

The agenda items proposed for adoption in the AGM were voted on as follows:

Agenda item 2b

Remuneration report for the management board and supervisory board for the financial year 2024.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,253,660975278

Agenda item 2d

Adoption of the company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024 including appropriation of the net result for the financial year 2024.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,254,635-278

Agenda item 3a

Discharge of the managing directors for the financial year 2024.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,254,160475278

Agenda item 3b

Discharge of the supervisory directors for the financial year 2024.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,254,160475278

Agenda item 4a

Appointment of supervisory director.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,254,135500278

Agenda item 5

Reappointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2025.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,254,635-278

Agenda item 6

Authorization of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, to repurchase ordinary shares.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,253,0911,544278

Agenda item 7(i)

Designation of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, as the competent body to issue ordinary shares.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,253,0511,584278

Agenda item 7(ii)

Designation of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, as the competent body to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon issuance of ordinary shares.

In favourAgainstWithheld
12,253,0511,584278

Financial Calendar 2025

  • August 12
Half-Year Results and Half-Year Report 2025
  • October 21
Trading Update Q3 2025

For more information, please contact:
Nadia Lubbe, Investor & Press contact
IR@cabka.com, or n.lubbe@cabka.com;
+31 6 2151 5452
www.investors.cabka.com
Commercial contact: info@cabka.com
www.cabka.com

About Cabka
Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO product are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer
The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
