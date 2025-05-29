Anzeige
Wesco International: Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.45375 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications

Scott Gaffner, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

980-346-2233

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

SOURCE Wesco International

© 2025 PR Newswire
