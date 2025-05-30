

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased to a seven-month low in May, flash estimate from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Consumer prices registered an annual growth of 1.9 percent, which was the weakest increase since October 2024. Prices were expected to climb at a pace of 2.1 percent after April's 2.2 percent increase.



At the same time, underlying inflation slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.4 percent a month ago.



EU harmonized inflation also eased to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous month. This was also slowest since last October and below forecast of 2.0 percent.



Compared to April, consumer prices remained flat following a monthly 0.6 percent rise in April. The harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent increase. Prices were forecast to remain flat in May.



