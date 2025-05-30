

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy remained stagnant in the first quarter of 2025, revised from a slight increase estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product showed a flat change sequentially in the March quarter, after an upwardly revised 0.2 percent rise in the previous quarter.



On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 0.5 percent, while government consumption declined by 2.0 percent. Data showed that both private and public investment rose by 1.2 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, GDP advanced 0.8 percent in the March quarter, though slower than the 1.0 percent growth in the fourth quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 1.2 percent.



