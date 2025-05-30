

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economy contracted in the first quarter of 2025, revised from the stagnant change estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter. Further, this was the first decline since the fourth quarter of 2023.



The downturn was mainly notable in gross fixed capital formation, while net exports rose significantly and contributed to holding GDP around the zero mark, the agency said.



On the expenditure side, household consumption dropped 0.2 percent, and gross fixed capital formation fell markedly by 3.8 percent lower investments in buildings and construction.



Meanwhile, general government consumption grew 0.1 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 1.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, resulting in favorable net exports.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 0.9 percent from 2.4 percent. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth for the March quarter was 1.1 percent.



