

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), Friday announced the introduction of newly revised DeepSeek-R1-0528, an open-source reasoning AI model, on its leading enterprise-grade AI platform GPTBots.ai, delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to businesses.



The recent update, released by DeepSeek, aims to boost reasoning capabilities and developer-friendly features of the platform.



DeepSeek has also introduced a distilled version, DeepSeek-R1-0528-Qwen3-8B, for companies with limited compute resources.



Thursday, Aurora Mobile's stock closed at $11.61, up 6.51 percent on the Nasdaq.



