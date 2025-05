Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce the opening of its 23rd Heal Wellness, located in Kingston, Ontario. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR"). The Grand opening will be steps away from Queen's University at 324 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario, this Saturday May 31st, 2025.

"This opening represents our 13th location operating in Ontario, with more in construction and scheduled to be open throughout 2025," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "We have seen tremendous growth with Heal and the rest of the Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging brands culminating in our 56th restaurant across both corporate and franchise locations. This ongoing rollout reflects our disciplined blend of organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

"With each new restaurant open our national footprint expands. We have had significant growth these past 12 months and we have both feet firmly on the gas driving towards more growth, more units, more happy franchisees. Heal's first-mover advantage in our chosen markets has enabled us to experience breakaway growth with multiple units now under construction in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and site selection in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Supported by 130 units already secured under development agreements stretching coast to coast we have set the stage for continued, predictable expansion."

"Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we remain focused on growing through both internal launches and targeted M&A. With 531 retail locations under contract-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026."

Neighborhood

Kingston, Ontario has a vibrant mix of university students, young professionals, and active families who prioritize health and convenience. Home to Queen's University, the city attracts a steady flow of students and faculty seeking quick, nutritious meals between classes and study sessions. Kingston's picturesque waterfront trails, parks, and bike paths draw fitness enthusiasts year-round, creating consistent demand for wholesome, on-the-go options. With few specialized health-food venues currently available, we anticipate a modern smoothie concept such as Heal will quickly become a community favorite, benefiting from strong foot traffic in downtown shopping districts and busy hospital and office precincts.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

