Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJPB | ISIN: US45166A1025 | Ticker-Symbol: 30J
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 08:13
17,600 Euro
+0,57 % +0,100
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,60017,90013:11
17,60017,90012:22
PR Newswire
30.05.2025 12:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.: IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced that, on May 29, 2025, the Compensation Committee of IDEAYA's Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 664,600 shares of the Company's common stock to nine newly hired employees. The stock options were granted under the IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (2023 Inducement Plan) as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with IDEAYA in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2023 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of IDEAYA, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with IDEAYA, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $20.05 per share, which is equal to the closing price of IDEAYA's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remaining 75% of the options vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to such employee's continued service to IDEAYA on each vesting date.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality - which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Investor and Media Contact
IDEAYA Biosciences
Joshua Bleharski
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.