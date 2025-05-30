Mullen Group Ltd. Closes Acquisition of Cole Group of Companies

OKOTOKS, Alberta, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Cole Group Inc., Cole International Inc., Abco International Freight Inc. and all related entities (collectively the "Cole Group") effective June 1, 2025.

Founded in the 1920s, the Cole Group is an industry leading full spectrum logistics services company specializing in customs brokerage, freight forwarding and trade consulting, operating throughout Canada and the U.S. with a long standing proven track record of success. Cole Group operates from 43 locations, which includes strategically situated offices at various air and seaports of entry and land border crossings. Employing over 700 employees, the Cole Group provides industry leading customs and logistics services to a diverse group of North American and international customers through a suite of proprietary technology solutions.

Financial Overview

Cole Group is expected to generate annualized revenues of approximately $300.0 million and operating income before depreciation and amortization ("OIBDA") of $20.0 million. Cole Group operates a non-asset based business and has minimal capital expenditure requirements. Mullen Group acquired the Cole Group for $190.0 million of cash consideration subject to a purchase price adjustment including receiving $29.0 million of required working capital. Mullen Group will also be acquiring approximately $10.0 million of real estate consisting mainly of office space, which is included in the $190.0 million of cash consideration.

Strategic Rationale

Alignment with Mullen Group's Acquisition Strategy: The acquisition of Cole Group aligns with our strategy to expand our non-asset based logistics and entire mile service offerings, thereby providing our customers with enhanced choice and flexibility.



The acquisition of Cole Group aligns with our strategy to expand our non-asset based logistics and entire mile service offerings, thereby providing our customers with enhanced choice and flexibility. Synergies Across Business Units: The acquisition of Cole Group provides for meaningful synergies through cross-selling opportunities within our U.S. & International Logistics segment (" US 3PL segment ") and other divisions within the Mullen Group.



The acquisition of Cole Group provides for meaningful synergies through cross-selling opportunities within our U.S. & International Logistics segment (" ") and other divisions within the Mullen Group. Navigating Market Complexities: The acquisition of Cole Group will allow us to assist our customers in managing the increasingly complex global trade market.



The acquisition of Cole Group will allow us to assist our customers in managing the increasingly complex global trade market. Attractive Financial Profile: The acquisition of Cole Group will be immediately accretive by generating free cash flow with minimal capital expenditure requirements.



The acquisition of Cole Group will be immediately accretive by generating free cash flow with minimal capital expenditure requirements. Foundation for Long-Term Growth: The acquisition of Cole Group establishes a robust platform for future U.S. and international growth.



About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

