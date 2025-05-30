TOKYO, May 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce it has established MC Global Innovation Inc. (MCGI) to serve as the operating company for its corporate venture capital (CVC) platform.Aligned with the "Create" pillar of MC's Corporate Strategy 2027, MCGI will accelerate collaboration with startups and uncover business opportunities beyond MC's existing domains. This is MC's first company-wide CVC initiative.MCGI will make flexible investments across a broad range of sectors, with emphasis on areas with large future markets and high growth potential where MC can add distinctive value. It will build on technological insights and networks cultivated through industry-academia partnerships.To date, MC's Business Groups have invested in startups closely linked to their current domains. With the new CVC company, MC's total startup investment, including its existing commitments, will be approximately JPY 100 billion (about USD 700 million).Leveraging MC's integrated strength, MCGI will offer portfolio companies tailored support that spans broad industry expertise, deep insights, customer access, and global networks, thereby facilitating commercialization, industrial application, and international expansion.Amid the growing uncertainty driven by rapid technological advances such as AI, MC will utilize MCGI to cultivate new pillars of growth and transform its business portfolio.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.