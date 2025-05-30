

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone private sector credit increased at a faster pace in April, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Friday.



Claims on the private sector expanded 2.3 percent in April compared with the 2.2 percent rise in March.



Adjusted loans to the private sector posted an annual growth of 2.7 percent, slightly faster than the 2.6 percent increase in March.



Annual growth in adjusted loans to households improved to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent. Likewise, growth in adjusted loans to non-financial corporations improved to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent in March.



The broad monetary aggregates M3 grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the revised 3.6 percent increase in March.



The narrow measure M1 logged an annual increase of 4.7 percent after rising 3.9 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News