

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Qudian Inc. (QD):



Earnings: RMB150.105 million in Q1 vs. -RMB73.610 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.87 in Q1 vs. -RMB0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Qudian Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB150.105 million or RMB0.87 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB25.789 million in Q1 vs. RMB55.849 million in the same period last year.



For the first quarter, Qudian posted net profit per ADS of RMB 0.87, compared with a loss of RMB 0.38 per ADS in the same period last year. For the first quarter, excluding items, the company posted earnings per ADS of RMB 0.87.



