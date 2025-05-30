TotalEnergies and RGE have signed a co-investment agreement to develop and operate a solar-plus-storage project in Indonesia. The utility-scale plant will be built and managed by Singa Renewables, their equally owned joint venture. French energy company TotalEnergies and Singapore-based industrial group RGE have signed a co-investment agreement to develop, build and operate a solar plant with battery energy storage in Riau province, Indonesia. TotalEnergies and RGE signed the agreement through their joint venture Singa Renewables, which they own equally. According to a joint statement, the utility-scale ...

