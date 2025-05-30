

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy grew at a slightly faster pace, as estimated, in the first quarter, revised data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent sequentially, in line with the estimate released on April 30. This followed a quarterly growth of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The expenditure-side breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure edged up 0.1 percent and gross fixed capital formation increased by 1.6 percent. At the same time, imports and exports grew 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



Year-on-year, economic growth improved to 0.7 percent in the first quarter from 0.6 percent in the preceding period. The annual rate was revised up from the preliminary estimate of 0.6 percent.



The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2025 was equal to +0.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News