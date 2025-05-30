

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a slightly weak start, the French market has moved higher on Friday with investors picking up stocks amid hopes the European Central Bank will lower interest rates at its ensuing meeting.



The U.S. federal court's ruling against President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff moves on its trading partners had added to uncertainty on the trade front, rendering the mood a bit cautious.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20.26 points or 0.26% at 7,799.98 a few minutes ago.



Eurofins Scientific is climbing up more than 2%. L'Oreal is up 1.5%, Hermes International is advancing 1.3% and TotalEnergies is rising 1.1%.



Safran is gaining nearly 1%. Veolia Environment, Bureau Veritas, Airbus, AXA, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Engie, Essilor, Kering, Unibail Rodamco and Edenred are up 0.5 to 0.8%.



Carrefour is down nearly 6%. Sanofi is down with a sharp loss of 4.2% despite coming off early lows. The pharma stocks declined sharply after reporting mixed results from two phase 3 trials of its investigational chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment, Itepekimab.



