Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: A2PASS | ISIN: CA86084H1001
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 08:28
5,100 Euro
-0,97 % -0,050
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Stingray Group Inc.: Stingray Group CFO Takes Medical Leave of Absence

MONTREAL, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) ("Stingray"), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced that Jean-Pierre Trahan, its Chief Financial Officer, is taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

The Board of Directors of Stingray has appointed Marie-Hélène Fournier to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer and perform the duties of the principal financial officer of the company, effective immediately. Ms. Fournier has been a mainstay at Stingray since its inception and over the past 15 years, has led or taken part in over 75 acquisitions and direct investment transactions. Her prior experience includes working with predominantly Québec-based private equity firms operating in the technology, media, and entertainment sectors. Ms. Fournier holds a Master's degree in Economics from the Université du Québec à Montréal's School of Management (ESG UQAM).

"I know I speak for our entire Stingray community in wishing Jean-Pierre a full recovery and good health", stated Stingray President, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Boyko. "The Board and I are confident that Marie-Hélène will ensure that we continue to execute our strategy seamlessly while Jean-Pierre receives medical treatment."

About Stingray
Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com


