Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter of 2025
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Second Quarter of 2025

WARSAW, Ind., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2025. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about July 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2025.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media

Investors

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

David DeMartino

445-248-0577

646-531-6115

[email protected]

[email protected]




Zach Weiner


908-591-6955


[email protected]

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
