Readly International AB: Readly's delisting application approved - last day of trading will be 13 June 2025

As previously announced, Readly International AB (publ) ("Readly") has applied for delisting of the Readly share from Nasdaq First North Growth Market in the light of Tidnings AB Marieberg owning over 90 percent of the shares and votes in Readly.

Nasdaq First North Growth Market has today approved Readly's application for delisting and decided that the last day of trading will be 13 June 2025.

