Readly International AB: Readly's delisting application approved - last day of trading will be 13 June 2025

As previously announced, Readly International AB (publ) ("Readly") has applied for delisting of the Readly share from Nasdaq First North Growth Market in the light of Tidnings AB Marieberg owning over 90 percent of the shares and votes in Readly.
Nasdaq First North Growth Market has today approved Readly's application for delisting and decided that the last day of trading will be 13 June 2025.
For more information, please contact:
Linnéa Aguero, Head of Communications
Tel: +46 725 03 32 31
E-mail: linnea.aguero@readly.com
About Readly
Readly is a European category leader for digital magazines and newspapers. The Company offers a digital subscription service where customers have unlimited access to 8,000 national and international titles - all in one app and at a fixed monthly fee. Readly has subscribers in 50 countries and content available in 17 different languages. In collaboration with around 1,000 publishers worldwide, Readly is digitising the newspaper and magazine industry. In 2024, revenues amounted to SEK 725 million. The Readly share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor. For more information, please visit https://corporate.readly.com