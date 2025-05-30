Secop Group Holding GmbH reports Q1-2025 financial results

On 30 May 2025, Secop Grup Holding GmbH announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

The first quarter of 2025 confirmed the positive trend of recent periods, with Net Sales on the level of previous year's quarter and a slightly higher Internal Adjusted EBITDA. Higher amortization from finalized R&D projects prevented further improvements, thus EBIT and Net Income ended below the previous year's Q1 levels.

Net Sales reached EUR 54,4m in Q1-2025, on the level of previous year's quarter (Q1-2024: EUR 53,9m). A strong demand in the Mobile Cooling segment driven by EV-business in China compensated softer sales in Stationary Cooling at the beginning of the year 2025. With 27.0%, the Contribution Margin in % of Net Sales kept improving from the preceding quarter and exceeded the 26.0% recorded in Q1-2024 due to lower material prices and stable production costs. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 4,6m was slightly higher than in Q1-2025 (EUR 4,4m), following the better Contribution Margin and with stable fixed cost. With EUR 0,8m, the EBIT ended positive but below last year's quarter (Q1-2024: EUR 1,2m), due to higher Depreciation & Amortization. The Net Income in Q1-2025 finished at EUR -2,4m (Q1-2024: EUR -1,7m).

For more details, please refer to the Interim Report Q1-2025 on www.sg-holding.net.

For additional information, please contact:

Secop Group Holding GmbH

Lise-Meitner-Straße 29

24941 Flensburg

Germany

Tel: +49 461 4941 0

e-mail: IR@secop.com

About Secop:

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.