Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A351SK | ISIN: NO0012923194 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 08:16
101,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2025 11:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Secop Group Holding GmbH reports Q1-2025 financial results

On 30 May 2025, Secop Grup Holding GmbH announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

The first quarter of 2025 confirmed the positive trend of recent periods, with Net Sales on the level of previous year's quarter and a slightly higher Internal Adjusted EBITDA. Higher amortization from finalized R&D projects prevented further improvements, thus EBIT and Net Income ended below the previous year's Q1 levels.

Net Sales reached EUR 54,4m in Q1-2025, on the level of previous year's quarter (Q1-2024: EUR 53,9m). A strong demand in the Mobile Cooling segment driven by EV-business in China compensated softer sales in Stationary Cooling at the beginning of the year 2025. With 27.0%, the Contribution Margin in % of Net Sales kept improving from the preceding quarter and exceeded the 26.0% recorded in Q1-2024 due to lower material prices and stable production costs. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 4,6m was slightly higher than in Q1-2025 (EUR 4,4m), following the better Contribution Margin and with stable fixed cost. With EUR 0,8m, the EBIT ended positive but below last year's quarter (Q1-2024: EUR 1,2m), due to higher Depreciation & Amortization. The Net Income in Q1-2025 finished at EUR -2,4m (Q1-2024: EUR -1,7m).

For more details, please refer to the Interim Report Q1-2025 on www.sg-holding.net.

For additional information, please contact:
Secop Group Holding GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Straße 29
24941 Flensburg
Germany
Tel: +49 461 4941 0
e-mail: IR@secop.com

About Secop:
Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.