Secop Group Holding GmbH reports Q4-2024 financial results

On 28 February 2025, Secop Group Holding GmbH announced its financial results for the last quarter 2024.

In Q4-2024, following the positive trend from the previous quarter, Secop achieved significantly higher Net Sales and Internal Adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year's last quarter. Also EBIT and Net Income ended above previous year's period, which was negatively affected by several extraordinary effects.

Net Sales of Q4-2024 reached EUR 57,7m, which significantly exceeded previous year's level (Q4-2023: EUR 52,2m). This increase was mainly driven by the Mobile Cooling segment, thanks to a continuously increasing demand from the EV-business in China, and by the Stationary Cooling segment, driven by improved trends in food service and food retail. With 26,6%, the Contribution Margin in % of Net Sales improved up from the preceding quarter and exceeded the 25,6% recorded in Q4-2023. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA ended at EUR 5,7m; significantly surpassing Q4-2023 (EUR 4,3m). With EUR 1,4m, the EBIT ended positive above last year's quarter (Q4-2023: EUR -1,2m), despite higher Depreciation & Amortization. The Net Income in Q4-2024 finished at EUR -3,0m (Q4-2023: EUR -9,5m).

For more details, please refer to the Interim Report Q4-2024 on www.sg-holding.net .

About Secop:

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.