

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Telecom Corporation Ltd (CHA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB649.86 million, or RMB3.92 per share. This compares with RMB567.73 million, or RMB3.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 35.4% to RMB3.392 billion from RMB2.506 billion last year.



China Telecom Corporation Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



