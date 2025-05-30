Meriaura Group Oyj: The execution of the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy's share capital has begun, a new schedule

Meriaura Group Plc

Company Announcement 30 May 2025 at 2.30 p.m. (CEST)

The execution of the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy's share capital has begun, a new schedule

Meriaura Group Oyj ("Company") announced on January 29, 2025, that it had signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire all shares of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together companies in the defense and security sector, through a share exchange ("Share Exchange"). The Share Exchange is part of a broader arrangement, which includes the sale of the shares of the Company's subsidiary, Meriaura Oy, to Meriaura Invest Oy as well as the directed acquisition of the Company's treasury shares from Meriaura Invest Oy. The arrangement was approved by the Company's Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2025, authorizing the Company's Board of Directors to decide on the execution of the arrangement.

The execution of the arrangement has begun, and the schedule for completing the transaction has been clarified. The conversions of the convertible bonds issued by Summa Defence Oy, as well as the other directed share issues and the acquisitions of Summa Defence Oy's target companies (Aquamec Oy, Lännen Tractors Oy, Lännen MCE AB, Nordic Yards Oy and its subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy, IntLog Oy, and Lightspace Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries Lightspace Labs, Inc., SIA Lightspace Technologies, and Lightspace Labs LTD), all of which are prerequisites for the transaction, have not yet been completed. According to information from Summa Defence Oy, there are no known obstacles to initiating these actions. The ownership and financing arrangements of Aquamec Oy, which need to be completed before these actions, began today, May 30, 2025. Once finalized, the other actions to be carried out by Summa Defence Oy will commence immediately thereafter. These implementations are expected to be followed promptly by the Share Exchange and the completion of the whole arrangement, and trading in the new Company shares issued in the Share Exchange on the First North Growth Market Sweden and Finland will begin no later than June 11, 2025.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

More information:

Meriaura Group Plc

Jussi Mälkiä, CEO

Tel. +358 400 785 489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.com

Summa Defence Oy

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Tel. +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group Plc has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Meriaura Oy, which engages in the Marine Logistics business, is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive low-emission marine transport services, which are based on long-term affreightment agreements, a modern fleet and the active development of operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position as a marine transport provider in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Oy, which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy solutions. Meriaura Energy Oy designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industry and district heat production. Energy production is built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Oy, which provides high-quality solar power systems for buildings, businesses and solar parks.

Meriaura Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the name MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the name MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.