

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has announced a new contract with Dell Technologies to develop NERSC-10, the next flagship supercomputer at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center, to speed up scientific discovery.



a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) user facility at Berkeley Lab.



The new system, due in 2026, will be named after Jennifer Doudna, the Berkeley Lab-based biochemist who was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry in recognition of her work on the gene-editing technology CRISPR.



The new supercomputer, a Dell Technologies system powered by NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform, will be engineered to support large-scale high-performance computing workloads like those in molecular dynamics, high-energy physics, and AI training and inference.



Doudna will be one of the most advanced supercomputers ever deployed by the Department, advancing U.S. leadership in the global race for AI.



'It will be a powerhouse for rapid innovation that will transform our efforts to develop abundant, affordable energy supplies and advance breakthroughs in quantum computing,' said Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. 'AI is the Manhattan Project of our time, and Doudna will help ensure America's scientists have the tools they need to win the global race for AI dominance.'



'The Doudna supercomputer is designed to accelerate a broad set of scientific workflows. We are collaborating with NVIDIA and Dell to prepare our 11,000 users to effectively use this system's exciting new workflow capabilities,' said NERSC Director Sudip Dosanjh. 'Doudna will be connected to DOE experimental and observational facilities through the Energy Sciences Network (ESnet), allowing scientists to stream data seamlessly into the system from all parts of the country and to analyze it in near-real time.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News