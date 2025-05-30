

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets digested the developments on the trade front amidst a trade court in the U.S. setting aside the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and an appeals court temporarily reinstating it. Concerns about the stalled trade negotiations between the U.S. and China also weighed on sentiment. Markets also digested the PCE-inflation update that mostly matched expectations.



Wall Street Futures have slipped. Major markets in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets however finished trading with losses.



The six-currency Dollar Index gained after Thursday's losses. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined. Gold also suffered losses. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 41,976.00, down 0.57% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,871.90, down 0.68% Germany's DAX at 24,140.24, up 0.72% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,770.90, up 0.62% France's CAC 40 at 7,802.31, up 0.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,397.35, up 0.49% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,965.10, down 1.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,434.70, up 0.30% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,347.49, down 0.47% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,289.77, down 1.20%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1334, down 0.29% GBP/USD at 1.3472, down 0.14% USD/JPY at 143.86, down 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6420, down 0.43% USD/CAD at 1.3812, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 99.54, up 0.26%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.419%, down 0.11% Germany at 2.5340%, up 0.80% France at 3.199%, up 0.60% U.K. at 4.6790%, up 0.65% Japan at 1.501%, down 1.18%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $62.77, down 0.92%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $60.42, down 0.85%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,328.55, down 0.88%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $105,761.23, down 2.80% Ethereum at $2,618.65, down 3.53% XRP at $2.20, down 4.06% BNB at $671.01, down 2.13% Solana at $163.52, down 5.45%



