

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased as expected in May after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation moderated to 1.7 percent in May from 1.9 percent in April.



The price growth in regulated energy softened somewhat to 29.1 percent from 31.7 percent. Inflation based on unprocessed food slowed to 3.7 percent from 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, costs for unregulated energy showed a further decline of 4.3 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in May versus an expected increase of 0.1 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a slower pace of 1.9 percent annually in May versus 2.0 percent in April. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.1 percent.



