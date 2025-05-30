

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has approved a final authorization for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to non-free trade agreement countries from Port Arthur LNG Phase II in Jefferson County, Texas.



The approval followed the Response to Comments on the 2024 LNG Export Study issued on May 19. This is the first final LNG export approval under the current Trump administration and marks another step in restoring regular order to LNG export permitting.



'Port Arthur LNG Phase II marks a significant expansion of the first phase already under construction-- turning more of the liquid gold beneath our feet into energy security for the American people,' said Secretary Wright.



Port Arthur LNG Phase II, owned by Sempra Energy, is projected to export 1.91 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) once completed.



In addition to Port Arthur Phase I, which is currently under construction and expected to begin exporting LNG in 2027, Sempra also operates the Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana. It has been exporting LNG since 2019, and is currently constructing the Energia Costa Azul terminal in Mexico, which will begin commercial export operations of U.S.-sourced gas as LNG beginning in 2026.



This marks the fifth LNG export authorization issued by Secretary Wright, bringing the total volume of exports associated with approvals under President Trump's leadership to 11.45 Bcf/d.



