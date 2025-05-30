Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: 884076 | ISIN: US69912T1088 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Sham Gad: Paragon Technologies Board Nominates Ronell Rivera and Elodie Leoni Without Their Consent

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Today, Ronell Rivera and Elodie Leoni issued a joint statement in response to their unauthorized inclusion on the management slate proposed by the current Board of Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT) ("Paragon" or the "Company").

Despite having previously and explicitly declined to be nominated by the Board's Nominating Committee, both individuals were named as part of the company's formal proxy materials released this week.

"I clearly and respectfully informed Mr. Tim Eriksen that I did not wish to be included on the management slate," said Mr. Rivera. "To be listed against my will - after making my position unmistakably clear - creates a false impression to shareholders during a highly sensitive process. I remain fully committed to the Gad shareholder-aligned slate and to transparent, ethical governance."

Ms. Leoni added: "I made it unequivocally clear to Mr. Eriksen that I did not consent to being nominated on his slate. Including my name without permission is a disservice to shareholders. I remain fully committed to the Gad shareholder-aligned slate and to transparent, ethical governance."

Despite their clear instructions, Mr. Rivera and Ms. Leoni's names were included without their consent - an act that misleads shareholders and a potential violation of Delaware law.

CONTACT:
hmgad78@gmail.com

SOURCE: Sham Gad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/paragon-technologies-board-nominates-ronell-rivera-and-elodie-leoni-1033621

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
