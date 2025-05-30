Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels and VRIFY Forge Partnership to Advance District-Scale Uranium Exploration in Nunavut's Hornby Basin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"), a Vancouver-based leader in artificial intelligence ("AI") and predictive modelling in mineral exploration, to refine and validate upcoming exploration plans at the Hornby Basin Project (the "Hornby Basin Uranium Project" or "Project") in Nunavut, Canada. This initiative is acting in parallel with the Company's recently announced multi-phase exploration strategy that includes comprehensive data digitization, advanced geologic modelling, and remote sensing designed to significantly advance the understanding and potential of the Hornby Basin.

Rob Leckie, President & CEO of Future Fuels commented, "At Future Fuels, we're focused on discovering the uranium that will help power the future of innovation, which makes working with VRIFY such an obvious fit. Working with VRIFY allows us to apply AI in a meaningful way-streamlining data interpretation, refining targets, and ultimately pushing exploration boundaries in the Hornby Basin".

For the first time in history, the entire Hornby Basin -spanning over 3,400 km² - is under the unified control of a single operator, Future Fuels. The Company holds 232 mineral claims and six mineral leases across this vast region, strategically positioned to systematically explore and develop the basin as an integrated, high-potential uranium district. This landmark consolidation enables Future Fuels to capitalize on comprehensive historical data and leverage the basin's geological parallels with Canada's most prolific uranium regions, the Athabasca and Thelon Basins. As indicated by historical work completed by Hornby Bay Exploration Ltd.[1] these geologic similarities underscore the Hornby Basin's exceptional potential for multiple significant uranium discoveries.

With this unique position, Future Fuels has identified the Project as an optimal candidate for the deployment of DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform. By adopting this advanced technology-driven exploration strategy, the Company intends to significantly reduce the timeline required to achieve new discoveries within the district. To maximize this potential, the Company and VRIFY have been collaborating on comprehensive data aggregation and generation initiatives, harnessing advanced AI-driven methodologies to optimize the extraction of actionable insights from a diverse array of public and proprietary data sources, including:

Over 200 historical assessment reports, digitized as a part of this process.

Over 39,500 metres of historical near surface drilling across the entire land package from a total of 265 drill holes with assays up to 6.09% U3O8 [2] .

Over 9,500 surficial geochemical samples including, soils, lake sediments, and grab samples returning up to 35.64% and float boulders up to 46.06% U3O8 [3] .

Regional geophysics including gravity, magnetic, and radiometric data over a continuous ~56,000 km 2 regional Area of Interest (" AOI ").

Several local high-resolution geophysical surveys including airborne EM, airborne gravity, ground gravity, and local air radiometrics - these were compiled and merged when compatible to create continuous data coverage over the entire district.

Using VRIFY's proprietary Feature Processing Products, the Company enhanced and expanded these existing datasets and derived new information to formulate geoscientific insights, accelerating the advancement of the Project. A total of approximately 60 additional products were created as part of the process and are being leveraged in DORA to enhance the predictive modelling. Often a very time consuming and manual exercise, these data compilation and generation processes were streamlined through VRIFY's AI, allowing the Company to focus on planning their upcoming exploration program which is expected to include ground truthing AI-generated targets, potential infill drilling, airborne/ground geophysical surveys, and permitting activities.

DORAis the only platform that gives geologists direct access to real-time, iterative predictive modelling. Its intuitive interface enables technical teams to seamlessly integrate geophysics, geochemistry, drilling, and structural data with machine learning models. Ultimately, this allows DORA to be used by Future Fuel's exploration team to accelerate target generation by detecting patterns across multi-dimensional datasets, highlighting high-potential mineralization zones with explainable AI outputs. Using advanced and proprietary algorithms, the platform generates a VRIFY Prospectivity Score ("VPS"), a probabilistic measure that guides exploration with data-driven confidence, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of the predictions (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Example of VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, DORA

Through this partnership, Future Fuels will gain direct access to DORA's web-based modelling environment, along with advanced training from the VRIFY team to independently build, refine, and validate predictive models. This hands-on workflow supports iterative experimentation and performance optimization, allowing the Company to continually refine the results and make new discoveries.

"At VRIFY, we believe AI in mineral exploration should be transparent and accessible. That's why we developed DORA - an intuitive platform that empowers technical teams with project-specific knowledge to harness AI insights, accelerating target generation and identifying high-potential mineralized zones," explained Steve de Jong, CEO and Co-founder of VRIFY. "By integrating advanced AI capabilities with VRIFY's extensive geoscience expertise, we are enabling companies like Future Fuels to achieve a differentiated competitive advantage. We believe that the Hornby Basin represents an exceptional opportunity to deploy our technology in an underexplored uranium district that offers many similarities to some of the world's most prolific uranium mining camps."

Marketing Agreement

Future Fuels Inc. is also pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu") whereby Zimtu will provide marketing services under its Zimtu ADVANTAGE program, effective June 1, 2025 for an initial term of 12 months at a cost of $12,500 per month (the "Zimtu Agreement"). The program is designed to provide strategic marketing support, investor engagement, and public awareness initiatives. Services include investor presentations, email marketing, lead generation campaigns, blog posts, digital campaigns, social media management, Rockstone Research reports & distribution, video news releases and related marketing & awareness activities. Zimtu is based in Vancouver, at Suite 1450 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2. Zimtu's compensation does not include securities of the Company. Zimtu currently owns 1,332,084 shares and 400,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, and is a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) by virtue of the two companies sharing common directors (Mr. Leckie is a director of Zimtu and a Director and Officer of the Company) and officers (Ms. Bellefleur is CFO of each of Zimtu and the Company). The Company's entry into the Zimtu Agreement was approved by the Company's Board of Directors absent Mr. Leckie, who disclosed his relationship with Zimtu and recused himself.

About VRIFY

VRIFY proves that AI in mineral exploration doesn't have to be a black box. Building on our successful visualization tool, we launched DORA, the world's only AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform. DORA puts the power of AI into the hands of geoscientists, enabling them to find what others can't. Backed by a $12.5M Series B raise, and trusted by hundreds of clients, VRIFY delivers results, including new discoveries and increased valuations. We're pioneering a new category and accelerating exploration with the industry's most advanced AI and largest proprietary dataset.

To learn more about VRIFY visit https://vrify.com

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence L5576) is a consultant of the Company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Uranium Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake Deposit. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

