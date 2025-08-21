Future Fuels Inc. Announces Closing of $1.5 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Future Fuels Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Fuels") (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of 3,750,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 previously announced on July 17, 2025.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include investor relations activities, and to advance exploration and development at the Company's Hornby Uranium Project in Nunavut.

Under the Private Placement, insiders of the Company subscribed for 700,000 Units. Each subscription under the Private Placement by an insider is considered to be a "related party transaction" of the Company for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Section 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the TSX Venture Exchange's Corporate Finance Manual. In completing the Private Placement, the Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization and no securities of the Company are listed or quoted for trading on prescribed stock exchanges or stock markets. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval requirements in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on, inter alia, Section 5.7(a) as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the expected closing date of the Private Placement as the details of the insider's participation in the Private Placement had not been finalized at the time.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Uranium Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake Deposit. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Property in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions, the early stage nature of the Company's assets, the inherently unpredictable nature of early stage mineral exploration and the additional risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, potential completion of the financing described herein and the use of proceeds thereof, the Company's anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration or advancement of its assets. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its current and future obligations; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry; and general economic and business conditions. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

