Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for its third fiscal quarter 2025 results, ending April 30, 2025.

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern on June 12, 2025.

Management will then host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss its earnings results, outlook, and strategy, which will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call-in Info:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 253956

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/52502

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52502

About Zedge: Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji.'

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Contact: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA - Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696, ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-to-report-third-fiscal-quarter-2025-results-1033276

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
