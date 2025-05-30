

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic growth moderated in the first quarter of 2025, official data revealed Friday.



Gross domestic product posted an annual growth of 2.0 percent after rising 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.



On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 2.0 percent versus 3.9 percent in the previous quarter. Similarly, annual growth in government spending eased to 1.2 percent from 1.6 percent.



The increase in gross fixed capital formation was 2.1 percent, moderated sharply from 6.1 percent. External demand was unfavorable as exports dropped marginally while imports grew 3.0 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy grew 1.0 percent, slower than the 1.7 percent expansion in the December quarter.



