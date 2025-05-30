Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
30.05.25 | 08:04
0,067 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
30.05.2025 17:09 Uhr
158 Leser
Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 
30-May-2025 / 15:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 May 2025 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
("COIN" or the "Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces 
that it has 283,115,890 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The 
Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. 
 
The above figure of 283,115,890 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
ENQUIRIES: 
 
Company 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
Malcolm Palle 
Telephone: +350 2000 8223 
Eddy Travia 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 
 
Corporate Adviser 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller 
Telephone: 020 7496 0930 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  391226 
EQS News ID:  2148400 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2148400&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2025 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
