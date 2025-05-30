Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stablisation Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

Amprion GMBH 4.5yr and 11yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

May 30, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 500mil 3.00% Notes due 05 December 2029

EUR 500mil 3.875% Notes due 05 June 2036

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Amprion GmbH Guarantor (if any): None ISINs: 4.5yr DE000A4DFUE3 11yr DE000A4DFUF0 Aggregate nominal amount: 4.5yr € 500,000,000 11yr € 500,000,000 Description: 3.00% Notes due 05 December 2029 3.875% Notes due 05 June 2036 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BayernLB DZ BANK AG Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale ING Bank N.V. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.