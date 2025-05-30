Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stablisation Announcement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
Amprion GMBH 4.5yr and 11yr
Post Stabilisation Notice
May 30, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Amprion GmbH
EUR 500mil 3.00% Notes due 05 December 2029
EUR 500mil 3.875% Notes due 05 June 2036
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's
Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Amprion GmbH
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISINs:
4.5yr DE000A4DFUE3
11yr DE000A4DFUF0
Aggregate nominal amount:
4.5yr € 500,000,000
11yr € 500,000,000
Description:
3.00% Notes due 05 December 2029 3.875% Notes due 05 June 2036
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BayernLB
DZ BANK AG
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
ING Bank N.V.
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
