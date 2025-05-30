Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

Commerzbank EUR750mil PerpNC7.5 AT1

May 30, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Undated Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Additional Tier 1 Notes

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ45WD1 Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 Description: 6.625% AT1 PerpNC7.5 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Deutsche Bank AG HSBC Continental Bank ING Bank

