Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
Commerzbank EUR750mil PerpNC7.5 AT1
May 30, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR Undated Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Additional Tier 1 Notes
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000CZ45WD1
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 750,000,000
Description:
6.625% AT1 PerpNC7.5
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Continental Bank
ING Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
