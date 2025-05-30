Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
30.05.2025 18:39 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-May-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
30 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               30 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      69,679 
Highest price paid per share:         109.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          108.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.7079p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,035,741 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,035,741) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.7079p                    69,679

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
698              109.00          09:27:45         00338595597TRLO1     XLON 
4               109.00          09:28:34         00338596182TRLO1     XLON 
1596              109.00          09:28:57         00338596442TRLO1     XLON 
1200              109.00          09:29:25         00338596781TRLO1     XLON 
86               108.80          09:29:26         00338596793TRLO1     XLON 
85               108.80          09:29:26         00338596794TRLO1     XLON 
600              109.00          09:30:20         00338597452TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.00          09:30:52         00338597759TRLO1     XLON 
700              109.00          09:39:43         00338602743TRLO1     XLON 
600              109.00          10:12:01         00338622094TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.00          10:12:34         00338622349TRLO1     XLON 
722              109.00          10:45:59         00338661977TRLO1     XLON 
704              109.00          10:54:29         00338679611TRLO1     XLON 
704              108.80          10:54:45         00338680140TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.00          11:20:56         00338685622TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.00          11:21:28         00338685633TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          11:25:16         00338685703TRLO1     XLON 
300              109.00          11:37:48         00338686243TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          11:53:33         00338687662TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          11:54:01         00338687682TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          12:13:38         00338688148TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          12:49:57         00338688756TRLO1     XLON 
7               108.80          12:50:05         00338688765TRLO1     XLON 
4               109.00          12:59:56         00338689031TRLO1     XLON 
242              109.40          13:06:21         00338689243TRLO1     XLON 
598              109.40          13:06:21         00338689244TRLO1     XLON 
1458              109.40          13:09:31         00338689404TRLO1     XLON 
729              109.40          13:09:31         00338689405TRLO1     XLON 
196              109.40          13:10:23         00338689601TRLO1     XLON 
1568              109.40          13:10:23         00338689602TRLO1     XLON 
392              109.00          13:10:24         00338689611TRLO1     XLON 
1076              109.00          13:10:24         00338689612TRLO1     XLON 
60               109.20          13:23:47         00338690036TRLO1     XLON 
77               109.00          13:29:31         00338690215TRLO1     XLON 
1319              109.00          13:29:31         00338690216TRLO1     XLON 
240              108.80          13:29:49         00338690221TRLO1     XLON 
683              109.00          13:35:24         00338690398TRLO1     XLON 
359              109.00          14:20:36         00338691412TRLO1     XLON 
246              108.80          14:50:00         00338692761TRLO1     XLON 
359              108.80          14:50:00         00338692762TRLO1     XLON 
79               108.80          14:50:00         00338692763TRLO1     XLON 
684              108.80          14:50:00         00338692764TRLO1     XLON 
684              108.80          14:50:00         00338692765TRLO1     XLON 
684              108.80          14:50:00         00338692766TRLO1     XLON 
684              108.80          14:50:00         00338692767TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.80          14:50:05         00338692776TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.80          14:50:48         00338692823TRLO1     XLON 
226              108.80          14:53:04         00338692958TRLO1     XLON 
1               108.80          14:53:43         00338692976TRLO1     XLON 
1384              109.20          15:04:18         00338693363TRLO1     XLON 
198              109.20          15:05:14         00338693382TRLO1     XLON 
1353              109.20          15:10:37         00338693534TRLO1     XLON 
506              108.80          15:11:23         00338693566TRLO1     XLON 
2270              108.80          15:11:23         00338693567TRLO1     XLON 
621              108.80          15:13:46         00338693620TRLO1     XLON 
415              108.80          15:26:08         00338694040TRLO1     XLON 
1528              109.00          15:26:09         00338694042TRLO1     XLON 
100              109.00          15:26:17         00338694064TRLO1     XLON 
683              109.00          15:26:17         00338694065TRLO1     XLON 
230              109.00          15:32:05         00338694199TRLO1     XLON 
593              109.00          15:32:05         00338694200TRLO1     XLON 
2074              109.00          15:32:08         00338694205TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.00          15:42:27         00338694550TRLO1     XLON 
793              108.80          15:43:51         00338694624TRLO1     XLON 
593              108.80          15:43:51         00338694625TRLO1     XLON 
455              108.80          15:47:23         00338694926TRLO1     XLON 
500              108.80          15:58:58         00338695728TRLO1     XLON 
683              108.80          15:58:58         00338695729TRLO1     XLON 
1472              108.60          15:58:58         00338695730TRLO1     XLON 
2088              108.60          15:58:58         00338695731TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2025 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2- 

854              108.60          15:58:58         00338695732TRLO1     XLON 
233              108.60          15:58:58         00338695733TRLO1     XLON 
3               108.60          15:58:58         00338695734TRLO1     XLON 
527              108.60          15:58:58         00338695735TRLO1     XLON 
1366              108.60          15:58:58         00338695736TRLO1     XLON 
3749              108.40          15:58:58         00338695737TRLO1     XLON 
726              108.40          15:58:58         00338695738TRLO1     XLON 
132              108.40          15:59:19         00338695766TRLO1     XLON 
1000              108.40          15:59:19         00338695767TRLO1     XLON 
683              108.20          15:59:19         00338695768TRLO1     XLON 
809              108.20          15:59:19         00338695769TRLO1     XLON 
2237              108.20          15:59:19         00338695770TRLO1     XLON 
1492              108.20          15:59:19         00338695771TRLO1     XLON 
2237              108.20          15:59:19         00338695772TRLO1     XLON 
364              108.40          15:59:22         00338695773TRLO1     XLON 
683              108.40          15:59:22         00338695774TRLO1     XLON 
377              108.40          15:59:22         00338695775TRLO1     XLON 
331              108.40          15:59:22         00338695776TRLO1     XLON 
580              108.20          15:59:27         00338695778TRLO1     XLON 
634              108.20          15:59:28         00338695779TRLO1     XLON 
311              108.20          15:59:32         00338695782TRLO1     XLON 
684              108.40          15:59:43         00338695788TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.40          16:00:38         00338695837TRLO1     XLON 
515              108.20          16:12:28         00338696564TRLO1     XLON 
830              108.20          16:12:28         00338696565TRLO1     XLON 
859              108.20          16:16:10         00338696722TRLO1     XLON 
515              108.20          16:16:10         00338696723TRLO1     XLON 
830              108.20          16:16:10         00338696724TRLO1     XLON 
245              108.20          16:16:15         00338696727TRLO1     XLON 
600              108.20          16:16:41         00338696773TRLO1     XLON 
317              108.00          16:18:45         00338696829TRLO1     XLON 
1863              108.00          16:18:45         00338696830TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391229 
EQS News ID:  2148444 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2148444&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2025 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
