

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NGG) has officially completed the sale of its National Grid Renewables division to Brookfield Asset Management, along with its institutional partners, including Brookfield Renewable Partners.



The company stated that the transaction marks a strategic move, enabling National Grid to focus more sharply on its core operations while the renewables business transitions to new ownership under Brookfield's energy-focused investment platform.



NGG is currently trading at $71.17 or 0.93% higher on the NYSE.



