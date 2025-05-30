EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Interim Report/Real Estate
CPI Property Group
Disposal update
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
EPRA NRV was €6,395 million as at 31 March 2025, stable compared to 31 December 2024.
GLOSSARY
APM RECONCILIATION[*]
* Includes pro-rata EBITDA/FFO for Q1 2025 and Q1 2024 of Equity accounted investees.
*Annualised
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
30.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2148472
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2148472 30.05.2025 CET/CEST