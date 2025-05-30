Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Calls on Sham Gad to Put Up or Shut Up

EASTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / The Audit Committee of Paragon Technologies (OTC PINK:PGNT) calls on former Chairman and CEO, Mr. Hesham "Sham" Gad to put up or shut up. The Committee is demanding that Gad align his purported public commitment to "transparent, ethical governance" with action by immediately lifting the non-disclosure elements of the April 2025 litigation settlement agreement- terms he insisted upon.

"If Mr. Gad is truly committed to transparency and ethical governance," stated Mr. Eriksen, a Committee member, "he should not only be willing to provide shareholders and his board nominees all available information in order to make a fully informed decision, he should insist upon it."

"The question for Mr. Gad is simple and straightforward," Mr. Eriksen concluded. "Will you agree to transparency and remove the non-disclosure restrictions you insisted upon, allowing shareholders and your board nominees to exercise their rights with all the facts, or is your stated "commitment" merely rhetoric, part of your ongoing pattern designed to mislead and deceive shareholders?"

