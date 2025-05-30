Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF), Focused on Developing the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Pasofino Gold Limited's management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

"We are particularly excited about the global audience that THE Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering."

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Pasofino Gold Limited

Pasofino Gold Limited is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under TSX.V:VEIN, and owns 100% of the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia.The 2,078 km2 Dugbe Gold Project (the "Project") is in southern Liberia and situated within the southwestern corner of the Birimian Supergroup which is host to most West African gold deposits. The Mineral Resource Estimate is dated 17 November 2021 with total Measured and Indicated of 3.3 Moz with an average grade of 1.37 g/t Au, and 0.6 Moz in Inferred.The Project has a bankable feasibility study completed on it (July 2022), with a Mineral Reserve of 2.7M oz Au using $1,700 Au price; and delivers stellar economics.Using the gold price sensitivity table from the feasibility study, the project has a low CapEx of US$435M; high post tax NPV5 of US$1.674B @ $2,700 Au price, and an IRR @ 54.3%, 14 year mine life, AISC of US$1,055 per oz Au and an average production profile of 171,000 oz Au per year for 14 year LOM, with over 200,000 oz Au pa for the first 5 years.The company is fully funded and focused on updating the feasibility study in H2 2025 and making a construction decision and project financing by YE 2025. A technical report for the Dugbe Gold Project was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website.

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

About: THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

SOURCE: VID Media