

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International has sued U.S. supermarket chain Aldi, alleging that the discounter's private-label cookie and cracker packaging unlawfully mimics iconic Mondelez brands such as Chips Ahoy, Wheat Thins, and Oreo.



Filed Tuesday in federal court in Illinois, the lawsuit accuses Aldi of adopting nearly identical color schemes, typography, and box designs that 'are likely to mislead and confuse consumers,' inflicting irreparable damage on Mondelez's trademarks.



In its complaint, Chicago-based Mondelez presents direct comparisons: Aldi's Thin Wheat crackers are encased in a gold box nearly indistinguishable from Wheat Thins, while the grocer's sandwich cookies and Oreos feature almost the same blue packaging.



Similarly, Aldi's Golden Round crackers share the familiar red box of Mondelez's Ritz crackers. Mondelez seeks both financial compensation and an injunction to halt Aldi's sale of the disputed products.



Aldi U.S., based in Batavia, Illinois, declined to comment. The retailer, known for its cost-conscious private-label strategy, operates over 2,500 stores in 39 states.



This is not Aldi's first packaging clash; Australian courts reprimanded the chain for mimicking copyright-protected snack-puff packaging last year, and the UK's appellate court sided with cider maker Thatchers in a similar design dispute.



Mondelez asserts it notified Aldi on multiple occasions about the 'striking similarities' and that while Aldi modified or withdrew some items, others remained on shelves unchanged. The lawsuit also claims Aldi infringed on Mondelez's trade dress for Nutter Butter, Nilla Wafers, and Premium Cracker lines.



This legal challenge highlights the fierce competition in private label retailing and underscores major brands' vigilance in defending their distinctive shelf identities.



