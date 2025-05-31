

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Step2 Company has recalled approximately 30,800 'My First Snowman' toys due to a choking hazard that poses a risk of serious injury or death.



According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the top hat on the recalled snowman can break into small pieces, posing a risk of serious injury or death to small children from choking.



The company said it received 47 reports of the brim of the top hat breaking, however, no injuries have been reported.



The recall involves 'My First Snowman' toy which is sold with a removable plastic top. The toy snowman was sold with additional removable facial features and mittens. The snowman's hat is black and red with a gray snowflake. The snowman is about 17 inches high and is white with purple mittens, blue ears, one blue eye, one green eye, an orange nose, and red and orange buttons on the front. Only snowman toys manufactured in December 2023 and April 2024 are included in this recall.



The company has asked its customers to stop using the recalled snowman immediately, take off the toy snowman's hat, and keep it away from children.



They can contact The Step2 Company for instructions on how to dispose of the top hat and receive a free replacement. The Step2 Company is notifying all known purchasers directly.



The recalled product was sold online at Step2.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com from March 2024 through December 2024 for about $40.



