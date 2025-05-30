Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2025 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1of 2025 compared to Q1of 2024 and 31.03.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 03m 2025 03m 2024 Change Revenue 12 016 13 904 -13.6% Gross Profit 5 844 7 789 -25.0% Operating profit 1 402 3 548 -60.5% EBITDA 2 165 4 298 -49.6% Net profit for the period 2 969 2 916 1.8% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 2 752 2 554 7.8% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,08 0,07 14.3% Operating cash flow for the period -2 618 1 753 -249.3% in thousands of EUR 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Change Total assets 89 449 84 489 5.9% Total current assets 75 130 70 871 6.0% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 70 389 65 993 6.7% Cash and cash equivalents 2 348 7 683 -69.4% Short-term deposits over 3 months 36 971 32 007 15.5% Margin analysis, % 03m 2025 03m 2024 Change Gross profit 48.6 56.0 -13.2% Operating profit 11.7 25.5 -54.1% EBITDA 18.0 30.9 -41.7% Net profit 24.7 21.0 17.6% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 22.9 18.4 24.5% Financial ratios, % 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Change ROA 15.0 15.3 -2.0% ROE 19.2 20.0 -4.0% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 3.6 3.0 20.0% Current ratio 7.2 6.6 9.1% Quick ratio 4.1 4.0 2.5%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 12 016 thousand EUR during Q1of 2025, representing a 13.6% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 24.0%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during Q1of 2025 amounted to 5 844 thousand EUR and decrease by 25.0% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1of 2025 decreased by 13.2% compared to Q1of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 0.9%.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1of 2025 amounted to 1 402 thousand EUR, compared to 3 548 thousand EUR for Q1of 2024, decrease by 60.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 11.7% for Q1of 2025 (25.5% for Q1of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1of 2025 decreased by 49.6% and amounted to 2 165 thousand EUR, which is 18.0% in margin terms (4 298 thousand EUR and 30.9% for Q1of 2024).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1of 2025 amounted 2 752 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 2 554 thousand EUR for Q1of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1of 2025 was 22.9% against net profit 18.4% for Q1of 2024.

Financial position

As of 31March 2025 consolidated assets amounted to 89 449 thousand EUR representing increase by 5.9% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.

Trade and other receivables increased by 501 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to 1 707 thousand EUR as of 31March 2025. Inventory balance increased by 3 835 thousand EUR and amounted to 32 140 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2025.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 4 396 thousand EUR and amounted to 70 389 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 221 thousand EUR during Q1of 2025.

Investments

During Q1 of 2025 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 90 thousand EUR, in previous year same 278 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 March 2025, the Group employed 1 642 employees, including 517 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during Q1of 2025 amounted 3 929 thousand EUR (3 509 thousand EUR in Q1 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 208 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 2 348 7 683 Short-term deposits over 3 months 2 36 971 32 007 Trade and other receivables 3 1 707 1 206 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 872 1 603 Current loans granted 11 0 Other assets 81 67 Inventories 4 32 140 28 305 Total current assets 75 130 70 871 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 319 271 Investments in associates 101 92 Investments in other shares 225 208 Deferred tax asset 3 751 3 347 Intangible assets 699 649 Investment property 895 837 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 329 8 214 Total non-current assets 14 319 13 618 TOTAL ASSETS 89 449 84 489 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 1 887 2 252 Trade and other payables 6 7 013 7 031 Tax liabilities 1 585 1 423 Total current liabilities 10 485 10 706 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 770 715 Non-current lease liabilities 3 934 3 694 Non-current provisions 46 43 Total non-current liabilities 4 750 4 452 Total liabilities 15 235 15 158 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 851 -20 495 Retained earnings 79 367 76 615 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 70 389 65 993 Non-controlling interest 3 825 3 338 Total equity 74 214 69 331 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 89 449 84 489

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2025 1Q 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 12 016 13 904 Cost of goods sold -6 172 -6 115 Gross Profit 5 844 7 789 Distribution expenses -3 020 -2 772 Administrative expenses -1 283 -1 263 Other operating income 63 48 Other operating expenses -202 -254 Operating profit 1 402 3 548 Currency exchange income/(expense) 1 833 -51 Other finance income/(expenses) 112 128 Net finance income 1 945 77 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -7 16 Profit before tax 3 340 3 641 Income tax expense -371 -725 Profit for the period 2 969 2 916 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 2 752 2 554 Non-controlling interest 217 362 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,08 0,07

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2025 1Q 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 2 969 2 916 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 1 914 -264 Total other comprehensive income for the period 1 914 -264 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 4 883 2 652 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 4 396 2 264 Non-controlling interest 487 388

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 03m 2025 03m 2024 Cash flow from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 2 969 2 916 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 763 750 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 7 -16 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 0 8 Net finance income / costs -1 945 -77 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 4 0 Provision for inventories 1 0 Income tax expense 371 725 Change in inventories -3 835 -91 Change in trade and other receivables -501 -925 Change in trade and other payables -188 -1 148 Interest paid -4 0 Income tax paid -260 -389 Net cash flow from operating activities -2 618 1 753 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 249 319 Dividends received 12 8 Purchase of other financial investments -16 400 0 Proceeds of other financial investments 11 500 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 12 Loans granted -11 0 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 0 9 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -90 -278 Acquisition of intangible assets -20 -12 Net cash flow from investing activities -4 759 58 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 500 4 003 Repayment of borrowings -500 0 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -566 -495 Interest paid on lease liabilities -208 -195 Dividends paid 0 -624 Net cash flow from financing activities -774 2 689 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -8 151 4 500 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 7 683 32 878 Effect of translation to presentation currency 2 919 189 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -103 -62 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2 348 37 505

