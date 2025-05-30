Celularity Inc.: Celularity Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Form 10-Q

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) ("Celularity" or the "Company"), a cellular and regenerative medicine company, today announced that on May 28, 2025, Nasdaq notified the Company that it did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025. Based on this latest notice, the Company is not in compliance with Listing Rule 5250 (c)(1), which requires the Company to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Notice received from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's shares. Nasdaq has provided the Company 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception until November 17, 2025, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Company continues to work diligently to complete its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, after which the Company anticipates maintaining compliance with its SEC reporting obligations.

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies. For more information, visit www.celularity.com.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" (as defined under Federal securities laws). These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our future sales or sales growth; (ii) our expectations for future financial results, including levels of net sales; (iii) our expectations regarding new products including our 510K products; and (iv) future demand for our products. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements," including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "expect," "improving," "may," "observed," "potential," "promise," "should," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks," and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Celularity's annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2025 and May 21, 2025, respectively, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity's current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity's views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

