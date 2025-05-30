Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2025 were $966,409,431 as compared with $978,431,163 on December 31, 2024 and $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.21 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024







Total Net Assets $966,409,431 $978,431,163 $966,421,294 NAV Per Share $11.21 $11.35 $11.21 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025, total net investment income was $15,829,657 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(10,907,723) or $(0.13) per share for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2024







Total Net Investment Income $ 15,829,657 $16,146,424 $17,708,394 Per Share $0.18 $0.19 $0.21 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $(10,907,723) $(8,683,161) $2,688,872 Per Share $(0.13) $(0.10) $0.04

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

