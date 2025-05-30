Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 31.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Könnte diese Penny-Aktie das nächste 12 € Perpetua werden?! Verpassen Sie nicht den Antimon-Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893616 | ISIN: US01879R1068 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.05.25 | 21:24
10,790 US-Dollar
-0,05 % -0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.05.2025 22:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2025 were $966,409,431 as compared with $978,431,163 on December 31, 2024 and $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.21 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024





Total Net Assets

$966,409,431

$978,431,163

$966,421,294

NAV Per Share

$11.21

$11.35

$11.21

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025, total net investment income was $15,829,657 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(10,907,723) or $(0.13) per share for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2025

Third Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024





Total Net Investment

Income

$ 15,829,657

$16,146,424

$17,708,394

Per Share

$0.18

$0.19

$0.21

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(10,907,723)

$(8,683,161)

$2,688,872

Per Share

$(0.13)

$(0.10)

$0.04

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.