Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2025 were $966,409,431 as compared with $978,431,163 on December 31, 2024 and $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.21 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Total Net Assets
$966,409,431
$978,431,163
$966,421,294
NAV Per Share
$11.21
$11.35
$11.21
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025, total net investment income was $15,829,657 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(10,907,723) or $(0.13) per share for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2025
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2024
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024
Total Net Investment
Income
$ 15,829,657
$16,146,424
$17,708,394
Per Share
$0.18
$0.19
$0.21
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$(10,907,723)
$(8,683,161)
$2,688,872
Per Share
$(0.13)
$(0.10)
$0.04
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.