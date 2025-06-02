

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.4.



That's up from 48.7 in April, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Data split by sector indicated a fresh improvement in operating conditions faced by investment goods makers, while conditions deteriorated at a softer pace across the intermediate goods segment. The health of the consumer goods sector meanwhile weakened after an improvement in April.



Helping to lift the headline index was a softer decline in overall new work received by Japanese manufacturers in May. Total new business fell modestly, with lower sales generally linked to subdued demand conditions amid US tariffs and increased client hesitancy. The decline in new export orders also moderated since April but remained solid overall.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News