Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, announces it has elected, pursuant to the terms of its Series 2023-11.PP55CD-A Debentures to pay the semi-annual interest payment due in the amount of $164,850 through the issuance of approximately 855,598 common shares at a price of $0.19267 per common share. Completion of the transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issue.

Land Sale

The Company is pleased to share that it has completed the sale of a rural property near Slocan, British Columbia (the "Slocan Property"), for gross proceeds of $295,000. The Slocan Property is a legacy, non-core Company asset that was secured during the business combination of Silver Ridge Resources and NMC Mining Corp. in 2010, prior to the Company's subsequent name changes and change of business in 2017.

Patents Update

ReGen III is also pleased to announce its Brazilian patent application (1120210154531) has been granted, with the corresponding Letters Patent to be issued by the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property in due course. This represents the Company's first patent granted in Brazil, a country which bans all burning of UMO and has the second highest rate of re-refining globally (Source: U.S. Department of Energy).

The Company also announces that its European patent application (20751968.7) was granted by the European Patent Office (the "EPO") on April 2, 2025, under patent number EP3921390. The EPO is the executive arm of the European Patent Organisation, an international organisation with 39 member states. The Company is now finalizing its selection from the list of member states and will advance into the national validation stage before July 2, 2025.

Following these determinations, ReGen III has twenty (22) patents issued, granted, or allowed for the Company's ReGen process and eleven (11) patents pending globally.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

ReGen III has completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oils market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable re-refined Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

