

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 1-week high of 0.6010 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 1.8927 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5961 and 1.9039, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar and the yen, the kiwi edged up to 1.0759 and 86.24 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0791 and 85.87, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.87 against the euro, 1.06 against the aussie and 88.00 against the yen.



