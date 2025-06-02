

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to remain flat month-on-month in May, in contrast to the 0.6 percent fall in April.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss retail sales for April. Sales are expected to grow 2.5 percent on a yearly basis, following a 2.2 percent rise in March.



At 3.00 am ET, GDP data is due from Switzerland. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain manufacturing PMI. The index is expected to rise to 48.3 in May from 48.1 in the prior month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 49.5 in May from 49.3 in the previous month.



Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Eurozone final factory PMI survey results. The final reading is seen at 48.4 in May, unchanged from the flash estimate, and down from 49.0 in the previous month.



Half an hour later, the Bank of England releases UK mortgage approvals data for April. The number of mortgages approved in April is seen at 65,000 compared to 64,300 in the previous month.



Also, S&P Global releases UK final manufacturing PMI. The indicator is forecast to fall to 45.1 in May, as initially estimated, from 45.4 in April.



